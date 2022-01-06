Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,577 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

