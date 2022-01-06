Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $381.84. The company had a trading volume of 720,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

