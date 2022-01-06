Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.98. 7,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

