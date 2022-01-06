10,204 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

