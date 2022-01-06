Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

