Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 98,068 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

