Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

