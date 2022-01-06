Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AOMR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,379. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

