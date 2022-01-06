First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
