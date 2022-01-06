First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.