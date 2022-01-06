Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.