Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

