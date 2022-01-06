Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Charter Communications by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $6.48 on Thursday, reaching $631.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,955. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $718.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

