Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 19.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.72. 52,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

