JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,521. JFrog has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,199,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,954,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

