Piper Sandler Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,737. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

