Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,621,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

