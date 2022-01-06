Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 435 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $56.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

