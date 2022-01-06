Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,854 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 118.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

