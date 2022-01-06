Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of PetMed Express worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 51.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.