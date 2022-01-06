Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

