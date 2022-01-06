Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.16.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

