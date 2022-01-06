ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATA stock opened at C$50.09 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.06.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.