Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

