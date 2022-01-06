National Bank Financial Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$209.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$209.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.08.

WSP Global stock opened at C$178.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$109.69 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$178.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.07.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

