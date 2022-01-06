RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

RxSight stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 2,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

