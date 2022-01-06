Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

NASDAQ RLYB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 5,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.