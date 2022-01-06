Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

RRBI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

