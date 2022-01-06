Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

