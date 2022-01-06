Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Anima in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

