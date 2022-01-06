Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $150.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.92.

NYSE FRT opened at $135.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

