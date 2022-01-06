4,360 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.