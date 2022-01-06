Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,541,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period.

VTWG stock opened at $204.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $219.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.79 and a twelve month high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

