Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.