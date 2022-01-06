Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 654 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $268.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.