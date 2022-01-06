BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, hitting $922.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $926.53 and its 200-day moving average is $902.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

