UBS Group Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $43.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

