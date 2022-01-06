Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 480 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $13.82 on Wednesday, hitting $657.10. 23,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,519. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $271.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.70 and its 200-day moving average is $523.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.