Managed Account Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

