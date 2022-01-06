Managed Account Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $182.25 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44.

