Managed Account Services Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

