Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.