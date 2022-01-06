Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 446 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

