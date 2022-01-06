Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,714,000 after buying an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81.

