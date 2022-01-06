Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rises By 27.4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $169.00 on Thursday. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.