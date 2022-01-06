Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Expands By 27.2%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 395,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

