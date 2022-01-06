Jefferies Financial Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $316.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $257.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.