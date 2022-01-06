ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

COP stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $78.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

