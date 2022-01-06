Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

ADVM opened at $1.73 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

