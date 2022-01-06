Barclays Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $53.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

