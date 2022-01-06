Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Guggenheim

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $13.15 on Monday. Erasca has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $14,854,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

